Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $83.50 million and $16.37 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00051534 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00029006 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010038 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002197 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.