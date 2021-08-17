Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Down 1.2%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 10,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 90,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $265.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and hypothyroid disease.

