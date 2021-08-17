Serum (SRM) Trading 43.6% Higher Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $6.77 or 0.00015136 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $338.71 million and $601.58 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00834884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00046711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00100600 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

