ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $580.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.10 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

