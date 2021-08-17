Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,611,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,118,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.