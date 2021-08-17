Sessia (KICKS) Price Down 15.4% This Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Sessia has a market cap of $441,740.84 and approximately $93,033.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00832633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00100394 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

