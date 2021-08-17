Sessia (KICKS) Price Hits $0.0520 on Top Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sessia has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $471,181.44 and $86,678.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sessia Coin Profile

KICKS is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

