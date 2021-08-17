Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) VP Buys $17,319.62 in Stock

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) VP Sean Guillory purchased 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $17,319.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SHLX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 1,444,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHLX. Barclays lifted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 22.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

