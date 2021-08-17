SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $117,620.52 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $117,620.52 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,827.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.33 or 0.06907075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.88 or 0.01463933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00386335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00147989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00579893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00358564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.07 or 0.00331834 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

