Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 184.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPAF remained flat at $$1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

