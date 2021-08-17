Shopping (SPI) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Shopping has a market cap of $41.10 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shopping has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $43.98 or 0.00097667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00128567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00151891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,864.69 or 0.99632780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00875944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 934,470 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

