Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Increases By 48.9%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGIFF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

