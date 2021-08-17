Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Drops By 32.2%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AIA Group stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72.
AIA Group Company Profile
