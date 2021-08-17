Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Drops By 32.2%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AIA Group stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

