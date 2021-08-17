Short Interest in American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Increases By 42.0%

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADFS stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. American Defense Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

American Defense Systems Company Profile

American Defense Systems, Inc designs and supplies transparent and opaque armor solutions for both military and commercial applications; and provides engineering and consulting services, develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass.

