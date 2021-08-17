Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Grows By 48.9%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

