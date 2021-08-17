Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Increases By 40.3%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $67,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amkor Technology by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 114,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amkor Technology by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.