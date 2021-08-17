Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Grows By 34.2%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AUNFF stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69. Aurcana Silver has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

