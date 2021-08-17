Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Drops By 34.0%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ATNNF opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.85. Autoneum has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $122.85.
About Autoneum
