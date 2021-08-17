Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Drops By 34.0%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ATNNF opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.85. Autoneum has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $122.85.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market in Switzerland. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, tunnel insulators, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

