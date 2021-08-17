Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Rises By 35.4%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,200 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKQNF opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

