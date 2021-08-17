Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Rises By 35.4%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,200 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKQNF opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $4.99.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
