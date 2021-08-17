Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Declines By 34.7%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 570.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

