Short Interest in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Drops By 36.0%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

APOP opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.83. Cellect Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

