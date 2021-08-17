Short Interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Expands By 49.5%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 426,800 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 285,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CRHC opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Cohn Robbins has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.