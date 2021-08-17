Short Interest in EOS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOSI) Increases By 47.4%

EOS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOSI) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EOSI opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. EOS International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get EOS International alerts:

EOS International Company Profile

EOS International, Inc provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.WebÂintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for EOS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.