Short Interest in EOS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOSI) Increases By 47.4%

EOS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOSI) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EOSI opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. EOS International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
EOS International Company Profile
