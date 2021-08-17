Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Increases By 48.3%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VPN opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

