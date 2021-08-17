Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Grows By 34.2%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.