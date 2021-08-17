Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Drops By 34.8%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,749,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ILUS stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
