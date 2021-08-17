Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Declines By 33.0%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IMH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 249,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.59. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.
