Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Declines By 33.0%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IMH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 249,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.59. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Impac Mortgage by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.