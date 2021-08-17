Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Expands By 40.3%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

IIM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 120,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,612. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

