Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Expands By 36.4%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.
