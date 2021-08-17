Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Expands By 36.5%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,675,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

