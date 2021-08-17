Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Expands By 36.5%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,675,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $77.32.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
