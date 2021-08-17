Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Drops By 30.0%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.24. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

