Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Expands By 39.0%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the July 15th total of 485,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

KELTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

