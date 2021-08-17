Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Rises By 39.1%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 464,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KHTRF remained flat at $$4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on KHTRF shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Knight Equity increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KCG raised their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

