Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Grows By 41.7%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MGU traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

