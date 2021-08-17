Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Drops By 33.3%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MICR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 7,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567. Micron Solutions has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

