Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Expands By 33.3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Mitsui Chemicals stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.81.
About Mitsui Chemicals
