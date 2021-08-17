Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Expands By 33.3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Mitsui Chemicals stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

