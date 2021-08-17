Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expands By 41.6%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,482 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.94. 17,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $192.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

