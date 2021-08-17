Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Increases By 39.7%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on NSANY shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 87,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,464. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

