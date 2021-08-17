Short Interest in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Grows By 33.9%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 105,203 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ODC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 5.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

