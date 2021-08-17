Short Interest in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Increases By 35.8%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,700 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 464,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas by 227.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 668,324 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter worth about $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth about $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth about $5,558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONDS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 15,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,867. The company has a market capitalization of $221.55 million and a P/E ratio of -9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86. Ondas has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

