Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Drops By 36.1%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in P&F Industries by 48.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in P&F Industries by 45.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in P&F Industries in the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of P&F Industries stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 18,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.69.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

