Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Expands By 48.4%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PNI opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
