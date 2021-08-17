Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Grows By 31.8%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PBSFY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.