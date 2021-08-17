Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declines By 35.5%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 295,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

RMT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,423. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.