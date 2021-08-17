Short Interest in SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Expands By 38.8%

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PERS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 1,247,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. SandRidge Permian Trust has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.182 dividend. This is a boost from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 309.79%.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

