Short Interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Declines By 31.9%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOHU. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $792.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

