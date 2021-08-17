Short Interest in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Increases By 39.1%

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $194.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.17. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

