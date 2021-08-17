Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Increases By 30.9%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TKBIF remained flat at $$27.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52. Takara Bio has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

About Takara Bio

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

