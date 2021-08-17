Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Increases By 35.2%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 322,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.81. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

