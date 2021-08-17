Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Increases By 35.2%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:HQH traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 322,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.81. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
