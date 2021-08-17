Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Increases By 37.9%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,403 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,704. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

